Sports wagering being added to 3 Maryland facilities

BALTIMORE — Three more facilities in Maryland have qualified for sports wagering licenses.

State officials say Maryland Stadium Sub has plans to operate a sportsbook at the home of the Washington Commanders, FedEx Field in Landover. Chesapeake Gaming in Washington County and BetFred Sports have also qualified for sports wagering facility licenses.

Chesapeake Gaming, has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro and BetFred Sports operates Long Shot's in Frederick.

The lottery and gaming commission says there are now 17 entities across the state where people can place bets on sports.

Last month, sportsbook facilities contributed nearly $300,000 to the blueprint for Maryland's future fund which supports public education programs across the state.

The gaming commission is scheduled to hold it's next virtual meeting about sports wagering facilities on Wednesday, August 17.