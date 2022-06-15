Hogan pushes for mobile sports betting in time for NFL season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday urged action that would finally allow Maryland residents to place sports bets from their mobile devices.

That power lies in the hands of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

So far the commission has stalled on implementing a timeline for launching mobile sports betting in the state, which has frustrated Hogan.

The Governor wants the commission to award mobile sports betting licenses in time for the start of the NFL season on September 8.

Although it's been nearly two-years since voters legalized sports betting in Maryland, the commission has approved only five of 17 qualified locations in the state that accept in-person sports wagers.

They are Live! Casino & Hotel, MGM National Harbor, Oceans Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Horseshoe Casino.

MORE: Five Casinos Awarded Sports Betting Licenses After Several Months

Hogan says it's costing Maryland tens-of-millions of dollars in revenue, considering that residents have taken their business to neighboring states such as Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and D.C., where mobile sports betting is already available.

Once implemented, Hogan estimates that 80 to 90 percent of all sports wagers in Maryland will be made via mobile devices.

In his letter, Hogan highlights five ways the commission could accelerate the process.

Among them are releasing a draft mobile application and making it so that applicants are approved on a rolling first come, first served basis.

The commission next meets Thursday. Hogan says he wants a firm and transparent timeline by then.

Read the full letter below.



