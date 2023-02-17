Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Pied à Terre pop-up in Station North

POPUP PIC.png
Station North Arts District
POPUP PIC.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 05:00:11-05

BALTIMORE — A pop-up shop in Station North brings all kinds of vintage items from local creators.

Pied à Terre is going on all month long at The Parlor on North Avenue. That location used to be a funeral home.

You'll find all kinds of stuff inside. When you're shopping, you'll see vintage furniture, decor, books, clothes and even plants.

The pop-up brings together local vendors and customers in the Arts District.

"This space has really given people like myself that don't have a shop a chance to be able to interact with the customers," Lindsey Brown, owner of A Day in June said. "This lets us meet other vendors and fellowship with other people in the city."

The pop-up is only open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of February. Their hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, click here or follow the Station North Arts District on social media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices
stevie daniels headshot 22.jpg

Stevie Daniels

1:43 PM, Jul 01, 2020