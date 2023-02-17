Shop Small with Stevie: Pied à Terre pop-up in Station North

BALTIMORE — A pop-up shop in Station North brings all kinds of vintage items from local creators.

Pied à Terre is going on all month long at The Parlor on North Avenue. That location used to be a funeral home.

You'll find all kinds of stuff inside. When you're shopping, you'll see vintage furniture, decor, books, clothes and even plants.

The pop-up brings together local vendors and customers in the Arts District.

"This space has really given people like myself that don't have a shop a chance to be able to interact with the customers," Lindsey Brown, owner of A Day in June said. "This lets us meet other vendors and fellowship with other people in the city."

The pop-up is only open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of February. Their hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, click here or follow the Station North Arts District on social media.