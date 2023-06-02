Shop Small with Stevie: Merritt Sub Shop

DUNDALK, Md. — Carmen Filetti and his wife Elaine opened Merritt Sub Shop in Dundalk in 1963. Business partners Brooke Filetti and Joanne Anderson run the shop together. It has always been a family-owned business.

This small local business has made a big impact on the community, including Meteorologist Stevie Daniels. Stevie grew up going to Merritt Sub Shop with her family and would always order the most popular item on their menu, the cheesesteak sub.

Merritt Sub Shop is more than just a local sub shop that sells delicious steak subs. This place makes you feel like you're a part of their family and right at home. You will leave the shop with a sub and a smile.

Stevie Daniels Stevie Daniels visits Merritt Sub Shop which she frequented as a child



