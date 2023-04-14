Shop Small with Stevie: City Park Gaming & Brew Room

WESTMINSTER, Md. — There's a place in Westminster combining tables games, vinyl records and beer.

City Park Gaming and Brew Room on E. Main Street features all kinds of fun events including weekly trivia every Sunday. In the past, the room has held comedy shows, oyster and BBQ events and game nights.

Table games like 'Magic the Gathering' are available to play. There are several new releases available now. Click here to see the list of games and events coming up.

If you're a fan of beer, wine and cider, the Brew Room offers a wide selection and they're always introducing new offerings. Right now, there are at least 11 beers on tap and 66 different options for cans and bottles. You can rate your favorites on Untappd. Click here to see the full list.

In addition to the drink options, the Gaming and Brew Room offers new vinyl record releases. The latest releases include 'Mount Joy - Live at Red Rocks,' 'Amy Winehouse - Live At Glastonbury 2007 - Double vinyl' and 'Bill Withers - Live at Carnegie Hall.' To stay up to date on the releases, click here.

You can rent the room for private parties, gaming events and even band rehearsals. The room can fit approximately 49 people inside, with about 40 seats indoors and 20 seats outdoors. You can reserve the room by clicking here.

City Park Gaming and Brew Room has the latest updates on their website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and their Discord group.