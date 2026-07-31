Science with Stevie: Turning sunshine into s'mores!

What if I told you that you could make a tasty summer treat without using a stove, microwave, or even a campfire? Believe it or not, the Sun has enough energy to cook food! In this Science with Stevie segment, we're building a solar oven using a pizza box to channel the power of sunlight!

Grab these items:



An empty pizza box

Aluminum foil

Plastic wrap

Black construction paper

Tape

Scissors

A ruler

S'mores ingredients: Graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows

Step-by-step instructions:



Ask an adult to help you cut a square flap in the top of the pizza box. Leave about a one-inch border around the edges so the flap stays attached on one side. Cover the inside of the flap completely with aluminum foil, shiny side out. Tape it in place. Cover the opening you cut with plastic wrap, sealing it tightly around the edges. This creates a clear "window." Tape a piece of black construction paper to the bottom of the inside of the pizza box. Place your s'mores ingredients on top of the black paper. Close the lid and prop the foil-covered flap open so it reflects sunlight through the plastic window and onto your s'mores. Place the oven in direct sunlight and be patient! Depending on the weather and the strength of the sunshine, your chocolate and marshmallows should begin to soften in about 30–60 minutes!

Your solar oven works because of three amazing science concepts:

Reflection: The shiny aluminum foil reflects sunlight into the pizza box.

Absorption: The black construction paper absorbs sunlight much better than lighter colors.

The Greenhouse Effect: The clear plastic wrap lets sunlight into the box, but it helps trap the heat inside.

When all three of these processes work together, the temperature inside the pizza box can become warm enough to melt chocolate and marshmallows using nothing but sunlight!

Not only is this a fun summer activity, but it's also a great way to learn how the sun heats our planet!

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