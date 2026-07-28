Science with Stevie: The Full Buck Moon

In this Science with Stevie, we are talking about the wonders of the sky! If you step outside after sunset on Wednesday, July 29, you'll be treated to one of summer's brightest celestial sights—the Full Buck Moon! The Full Buck Moon may appear golden, orange, or even reddish near the horizon.

The Buck Moon gets its name from the time of year when male deer, known as bucks, begin growing a new set of antlers. The Full Buck Moon will rise around sunset and remain visible all night long, weather permitting. For the best view, find a location with an open southeastern horizon shortly after moonrise. As the evening progresses, the Moon will climb higher into the sky and shine brightly through the night!

So, if the skies are clear Wednesday evening, take a few minutes to head outside and enjoy one of summer's most beautiful full moons!

The next full moon is the full Sturgeon Moon in August!

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_