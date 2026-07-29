Science with Stevie: Scud Clouds

The intense thunderstorms may have moved out, but the atmosphere wasn't quite finished putting on a show for us!

wmar

Right after the storms passed on July 28th, many people noticed what looked like fog rolling across the fields and hillsides. While it certainly looked like fog, what you were actually seeing was most likely post-storm scud clouds, with an exceptionally low cloud base. These have the appearance of fog because the atmosphere was almost completely saturated after the storms rolled through.

The ground was soaked and the air remained incredibly humid. As the lingering cool air mixed with the warm, moist air near the surface, the air was forced to rise slightly. That tiny bit of lift was all it took for the moisture to condense into ragged, low-hanging cloud fragments. These clouds formed just a few hundred feet above the ground, making it look as though the sky had dropped into the valleys. Unlike true fog, these clouds weren't sitting on the ground—they were hovering just above it.

It's a great reminder that a thunderstorm's impact doesn't end when the rain stops. The atmosphere is still adjusting from everything that just happened!

wmar

#StevieDanielsWX

Email: stevie.daniels@wmar.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StevieDanielsWX

X: www.twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX

Instagram & TikTok: stevie_daniels_