Science with Stevie: Making your own rain gauge

It's summertime which comes with the risk of daily showers and thunderstorms. Kids can become weather scientists and measure how much rain falls during summer storms.
What you'll need:
- An empty plastic bottle
- Ruler
- Permanent marker
- Small rocks/pebbles
- Water
Setup:
- Put a few rocks in the bottom so the container won't tip over.
- Add water until it just covers the rocks.
- Mark this water level as "0."
- Use the ruler to mark measurements (inches or centimeters) up the side.
- Place the rain gauge outside in an open area away from homes, trees and buildings.
After each rainstorm:
- Measure how much rain collected.
- Record the date and amount.
- Compare different storms throughout the summer.
Meteorologists use rain gauges to measure precipitation. Kids learn how scientists track weather patterns by collecting this data over time!
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