Science with Stevie: Indoor Rainbow

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels walks us through how to create an indoor rainbow in this Science with Stevie segment! Rainy days can put a damper on outdoor fun, but did you can still create your own rainbow right inside your house! I’m going to show you a simple science experiment that turns sunlight into a colorful rainbow!

Here is everything you will need:



A clear glass of water

A sheet of white paper

A sunny window

First, fill your glass with water and place it near a sunny window. Next, hold the white paper on the floor or a table where the sunlight passes through the glass. Now, slowly move the paper around.

A rainbow will appear! So what’s happening???

White sunlight may look colorless, but it’s actually made up of all the colors of the rainbow! When sunlight passes through the water, it bends, or refracts. The water separates the light into different colors—red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. Raindrops act like tiny prisms, splitting sunlight into all those beautiful colors!

So the next time it’s raining and you’re stuck indoors, try making your own rainbow and create your own sunshine!

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