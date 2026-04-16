Science with Stevie: Heat exhaustion vs. Heat stroke

🌡️ It’s time for Science with Stevie! 🔬

Heat is the number one weather-related killer worldwide—causing more deaths than storms, droughts, or floods combined. And as temperatures continue to rise, it’s more important than ever to understand how heat affects your body. Let’s break down a crucial difference: heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke. They are not the same—and one is far more dangerous.

💧 Heat Exhaustion

This happens when your body loses too much water and salt through sweating. The good news? It’s treatable. Move to a cool place, drink water, and rest—your body can recover.

Signs to watch for:



Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Cool, clammy skin

Heavy sweating

🚨 Heat Stroke

This is a medical emergency. It occurs when your body can no longer regulate its temperature.

Warning signs include:



Confusion

Little or no sweating

Loss of consciousness

⚖️ The key difference:

Heat exhaustion means your body is struggling.

Heat stroke means your body is failing to cool itself.

☀️ Here are some simple tips to help you beat the heat and stay safe!

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