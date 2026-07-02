Science with Stevie: Extreme Heat Watch vs Extreme Heat Warning

Are you wondering what the difference is between an Extreme Heat Watch and Extreme Heat Warning? Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains the difference between Extreme Heat Watches and Extreme Heat Warnings in her Science with Stevie article! The difference boils down to the confidence and timing of an extreme heat event.

An Extreme Heat Watch means that conditions are favorable for dangerous heat. It is usually issued about 24-72 hours in advance to give people time to prepare.

An Extreme Heat Warning means dangerous heat is occurring or about to occur. There is a higher confidence that temperatures and humidity will reach life-threatening levels. This is when you should focus on hydration, limiting time outside, seeking air conditioning, and checking on vulnerable people.

NOAA

Watch = Be prepared

Warning = Take action now

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