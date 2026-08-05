Science with Stevie: Can lightning strike the same place twice?

Have you ever heard someone say, "Lightning never strikes the same place twice"? Well, it's actually one of the biggest weather myths out there!

Fact: lightning can and often does strike the same place over and over again.

Lightning is always looking for the easiest and tallest path between a storm cloud and the ground. That's why tall, isolated objects are favorite targets. Skyscrapers, water towers, and even tall trees are much more likely to be struck repeatedly because they stick up into the atmosphere and provide a path for the electrical charge.

One famous example is the Empire State Building in New York City. It gets struck by lightning dozens of times each year! Even your own backyard tree can be struck more than once, especially if it's the tallest object around. In fact, trees that have been hit before often remain vulnerable during future storms.

Never assume a place is "safe" just because lightning already struck there. If you hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning. The safest place to be is inside a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle until at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.

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