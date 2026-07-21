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School bus carrying Maryland School for the Blind students crashes into building

School bus crash
Lenny Rice
School bus crash
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BALTIMORE COUNTY — 11 people were injured after a bus crashed into a building in Parkville Tuesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Fire Department says the crash happened in the 7900 block of Harford Road.

Officials say two adults and one child were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Eight additional people were treated on scene and refused medical treatment.

WMAR has learned that these students belonged to the Maryland School for the Blind.

"MSB administrators responded immediately to the scene. We are grateful to the Baltimore County Fire Department, EMS, law enforcement, and hospital personnel for their prompt response and care," the school said in a statement.

Drivers can expect closures along Harford Road near Taylor Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

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