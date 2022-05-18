Metro CrimeStoppers, State combine for $16,000 reward leading to shooter who killed teen after junior prom

BALTIMORE — The State of Maryland is matching the $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson.
Brunson was shot and killed early Friday, May 13, in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, just a few hours after his junior prom ended.
RELATED: Carver Vocational Tech High School student gunned down hours after junior prom
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on social media that through the state's "Re-fund the Police" initiative, the state is offering an additional $8,000 reward on top of the $8,000 reward offered by Baltimore Metro CrimeStoppers.
Through our Re-Fund The Police initiative, the state is offering an additional $8,000 reward for information on the murder of 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson.— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 18, 2022
We are urging anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. https://t.co/5McwvU11Um
The total reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is up to $16,000.
Brunson was a junior at Carver Vocational Tech High School in Baltimore.
Currently, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
In reference to the murder of 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson, detectives need your help in locating the suspect.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 18, 2022
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. pic.twitter.com/dr2ITR7e8L