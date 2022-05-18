Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metro CrimeStoppers, State combine for $16,000 reward leading to shooter who killed teen after junior prom

Metro CrimeStoppers, State combine for $16,000 reward leading to shooter who killed teen after junior prom
Jasmine Brunson
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 17:21:20-04

BALTIMORE — The State of Maryland is matching the $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed 18-year-old Jasmine Brunson.

Brunson was shot and killed early Friday, May 13, in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue, just a few hours after his junior prom ended.

RELATED: Carver Vocational Tech High School student gunned down hours after junior prom

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on social media that through the state's "Re-fund the Police" initiative, the state is offering an additional $8,000 reward on top of the $8,000 reward offered by Baltimore Metro CrimeStoppers.

The total reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is up to $16,000.

Brunson was a junior at Carver Vocational Tech High School in Baltimore.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019