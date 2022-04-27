Remember Frank's? After an 18-year-closure Frank's Nursery & Crafts is coming back!

(WXYZ) — Beautiful things begin at Frank’s. And now, beautiful things will begin again because one metro Detroit man is bringing back the beloved shop.

“People love Frank’s Nursery & Crafts and they love that we’re bringing it back,” Kelly Boyd, the President of Frank's Nursery & Crafts said.

Boyd's history with Frank's dates back to his childhood. His father, Bill Boyd, was the Chief Operating Officer of Frank's until his retirement in 2000.

“So I lived and breathed Frank's with my dad over those years. My whole family did.”

Before its closure in 2004, Frank's Nursery & Crafts was a thriving business with more than 30 stores just here in Metro Detroit.

“Franks as a company experienced year over year growth really for decades through the second half of the 20th century. It grew from that single store into over 300 stores in I believe 22 or 23 states,” Boyd said.

But after facing some financial difficulties in the late 1990s, it was time for the franchise to close its doors. A sad moment for many metro Detroiters who shopped or worked there.

"No one wanted to see it go," Boyd said.

Nearly 13 years later, a post on Facebook sparked an idea in Boyd's head.

“I remember seeing a post on Facebook of just the handbasket people would shop with at a Frank's store, and the caption just read: you remember Frank’s?”

That post garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and shares.

“And I thought to myself godly people really do miss Frank’s.”

So Boyd did everything in his power to bring Frank's back, but this time he’s doing things a little differently.

Frank’s Nursery and Crafts is returning as an online store.

“You can shop from the comfort of your home,” Boyd exclaimed.

So for those who were hoping to get a whiff of that nostalgic store smell, you may have to order it.

“It’s unfortunately not something we can replicate on an online store. Maybe I'll get someone to make a candle with that Frank's smell,” Boyd said.

For now, the online store will allow shoppers to choose from hundreds of plant, flower, and tree varieties. Soon after, shoppers will be able to purchase Christmas decorations and arts and craft supplies.

“This is just me and some friends and a labor of love,” Boyd said.

While Frank’s 2.0 is coming back as an online site, Kelly is hoping to open up a Frank’s storefront in the near future.

Until then, customers can head over to franksnurseryandcrafts.com to see all Frank’s has to offer.

"How do u think your dad would react to you bringing this store back," 7 Action News digital reporter Jeddy Johnson asks Kelly.

"I think it would probably bring him to tears. Honestly, he was kind of a softy that way. And I'm hoping he intervenes and brings the right people to me.”