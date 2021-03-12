Orioles to allow 11k fans to attend each home game this season

BALTIMORE — A year after COVID-19 rocked the world and nation, fans will be allowed back in the stands at Camden Yards.

Governor Larry Hogan permitted the Orioles to open the 2021 season at 50 percent capacity.

The team instead decided to go with 25 percent, which is about 11,000 fans per game.

“The long-awaited return of fans is the result of successful nation-wide and organizational efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination access for millions of Americans, and strengthen our economy by bringing employees back to work,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO.

This year, groups of fans will be seated in pods for social distancing purposes.

Individual tickets for April and May games will go on sale March 31 at 2 pm.

Opening Day will be reserved for Birdland Members only. To purchase a membership click here.

Season ticket holders will be notified by email if their seats have been changed in order to accommodate social distancing.

All fans in attendance will be required to wear masks unless eating or drinking.

Neck gaiters and masks with exhalation valves do not qualify as proper face coverings.

To enter the ballpark, fans will need to scan their ticket from a cell phone using whatever app they purchased a ticket from.

No cash will be accepted this year at Camden Yards parking lots, concession stands, or ticket windows -- only credit or debit cards.

Gates will open an hour before first pitch, but fans won't be able to watch batting practice for now or take part in special promotions such as Kids Run the Bases day.

The O's home opener is set for 3:05 pm on April 8, against the Boston Red Sox.