Maryland lost 10.5k jobs in October, raising unemployment rate to 4.5%

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - Job applicants fill out forms with CSC Global, left, and Skilled Staffing, right, at the 305 Second Chance Job & Resource Expo, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Miami. America’s employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to try to cool the economy and slow price increases. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the government said Friday, July 8. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 18, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lost 10,500 jobs in October, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As result the state's unemployment rate rose half-a-point to 4.5 percent.

That's still 1.2 percent lower than October 2021.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector suffered the highest number of job losses (3,300), followed by the Professional and Business Services sector (1,900).

Construction (800), Education and Health Services (300), and the Information sectors (300), also experienced losses.

Some areas of the workforce did grow, including the Financial Activities (1,600), Leisure and Hospitality (800), and Manufacturing (600) sectors.

October follows a positive September report that saw 5,200 jobs added.

Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 48,700 jobs.

