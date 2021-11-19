Strong October jobs report has Maryland's unemployment rate at pandemic low

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show Maryland gained 14,900 jobs in October, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.7 percent.

For a third straight month, the numbers have continued to be at their lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All major private sectors experienced job growth in October, the first time that's happened since September 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector led the way with 4,800 jobs added.

More than three quarters of jobs lost at the beginning of the pandemic have now been recovered (73% in September, 77% in October).

Since the beginning of 2021, the state has gained a total of 84,000 jobs.

