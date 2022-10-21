Maryland added 5,300 jobs in September, leaving unemployment rate at 4%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland added 5,300 jobs in September, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As result the state unemployment rate sits at 4 percent for the month.

Compared to September 2021, Maryland is up 88,500 jobs equating to a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase.

Leading the way this past month was the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with 3,500 jobs added.

Some areas of the workforce however, such as the Financial Activities and Manufacturing sectors suffered losses.

September follows an August report which saw Maryland add 7,600 jobs.

Since the beginning of 2022, the state has gained 59,300 jobs.