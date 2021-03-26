Despite 700 jobs lost, February saw Maryland's unemployment rate fall to pre-pandemic lows

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s Unemployment Rate Decreased to 6.2 percent in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's the lowest unemployment rate in the state since the pandemic began.

However, the gain of 3,200 Private Sector was offset by job loss in the public sector for a net loss of 700 jobs during the month.

Leading the way in growth was the Professional and Business Services sector, with an increase of 3,200 jobs. Of those, 2,600 came from Management and Remediation Service, with 600 more from Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services.

Leisure and Hospitality followed with 2,400 jobs.

Behind them were 1,300 jobs in Education and Health Services.

Financial Activities (2,100 jobs); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (900); Manufacturing (800); Information (200); and Mining, Logging, and Construction (200), all suffered job losses.

January’s preliminary jobs estimate was revised upwards by 3,100 jobs, from a gain of 6,800 to a gain of 9,900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 9,200 jobs.

