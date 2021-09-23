Watch

Baltimore City plans buyout of 454 home liens, eliminating them from tax sale process

Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City plans to buyout the liens of 454 owner-occupied homes this fall, eliminating them from the tax sale process.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the move Thursday as part of his continued quest to protect low-income city residents from going homeless.

A combination of Baltimore City general funds and federal grants will be used for the purchase.

In the long term, Scott formed a Tax Sale Work Group in hopes of reforming the current tax sale system.

“We know that tax sale currently does not operate in a way that is fair to our city’s low-income homeowners,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I look forward to working closely with the Tax Sale Work Group to build a more equitable process, while also taking steps now to provide needed relief to our most vulnerable homeowners.”

Thursday's news comes months after Scott removed all first-time owner-occupied tax sale liens from this year's tax sale that occurred in May.

