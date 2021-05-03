First-time, owner-occupied Baltimore City property tax sale liens will not be part of 2021 tax sale

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announced that all first-time, owner-occupied tax sale liens would not be part of this year's tax sale on May 17.

Scott said the city would closely monitor the 2021 tax sale and take further action to support homeowners during and following this year’s sale.

The Finance Department is assigning three full-time employees to individually assist homeowners.

Residents who are waiting for their payment to post, who are appealing any bill, and who are unsure about whether they qualify for additional support should call 410-396-3556 for help.

The Mayor vowed that his administration would continue pursuing local and state policy changes that would give the city more local control over the tax sale process.

Monday's announcement precedes a local ordinance passed by Councilwoman Danielle McCray, which goes into effect July 1, that would withhold owner-occupied liens from the tax sale for older adults, people receiving federal disability benefits, and households with a combined income less than $40,000.

