City leaders urge low income homeowners to apply for property tax credit

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and city council members on Tuesday urged lower income home owners to apply for a property tax credit that could help save them money.

Those who own a primary residence earning a gross household income of less than $60,000 are eligible for the Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit.

The Credit is based on the amount by which the property tax exceeds a percentage of the household’s income. For homeowners 70 or older, the tax credit is retroactive.

Legacy homeowners and residents whose homes are at risk for going to tax sale, could potentially benefit most from the program.

“As you all know, we have been continuing our work to reform tax sale and prevent people from entering tax sale. This is an amazing tool to ensure that homeowners can reduce their property tax debt,” said City Councilwoman Odette Ramos. “This campaign includes door to door campaigns, social media and earned media opportunities, notices in the water bills, and more. We are reaching far and wide, and we don’t have much time, October 1st is the deadline!”

Here are a few ways to apply.

Community Action Partnership (CAP) centers

Call the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition’s Securing Older Adult Resources Program (SOAR) tax credit hotline at 443-961-6220

Apply online

Get copies of the application from your local Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The deadline to apply is October 1.

