'The craziest firing in the world': Steve Bisciotti reflects on Harbaugh dismissal, HC search, season failures

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta addressed reporters on Tuesday for the first time since parting ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh.

For Bisciotti, it was the first time he spoke with reporters since 2022.

Since the firing of the organization's longest tenured head coach, reports have speculated how it went down and what led to it. Some indicated it was a "long time coming," to others believing players were ready for a culture shift.

Bisciotti put to rest much of that speculation, stating that the decision to part ways with Harbaugh, who he says he loved as a brother, was a choice solely made by him alone. He pointed to the multiple blown leads, underachieving in the postseason, and players making mistakes they usually wouldn't make as what led him to part ways with Harbaugh.

"In the last ten years, we've won the third most games in the NFL and yet people were saying we were underachievers. And so we were and we had to own that," said Bisciotti.

He said he woke up that Monday after the Ravens' division championship loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football knowing that he was going to do it, saying he relied on his instinct.

According to Bisciotti, it was the "craziest firing in the world."

"As you all know, in your life, timing is never right," Bisciotti said. "You can't say that timing is perfect in anything. But I got to the point that I didn't believe that I would feel regret after I made that decision. And that's what instinct is, when you finally get to the point that you're pretty damn sure that you're not gonna regret the decision a day or a week later, then that's the time to make the decision."

Bisciotti added that he spoke to multiple veteran players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, before ultimately firing Harbaugh on Tuesday via phone call.

He said Jackson told him he didn't know where the insinuations were coming from that he had problems with Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken expressed the same sentiments on the Ryan Ripken Show last week, saying that he could've coached Jackson better, but there were never any issues.

Bisciotti said that Jackson didn't have an "outsized part" of his decision to part ways with Harbaugh.

"My decision by Monday was pretty much set," Bisciotti said. "I think by the time I got off the phone with Lamar, I had told him I think my position was pretty set. But, when I hang up from you, I don't want you to think the decision is ironclad."

The decision from Bisciotti now has the Ravens searching for their fourth head coach in franchise history.

A wide net has already been cast for the team's next leader, with eight interviews already completed.

Another name that added intrigue was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who on Monday stepped down as the organization's head coach.

When asked if Tomlin could be a candidate, Bisciotti replied, "Holy s***. Wouldn't that be awesome."

He jokingly added that after Tomlin would only be a candidate if Harbaugh took the job in Pittsburgh.

According to DeCosta, the Ravens have about eight or nine more interviews to conduct for the head coaching vacancy, with no official timetable on when a new head coach could potentially be hired.

College coaches hadn't been on the team's radar, according to Bisciotti, but they have reached out, per DeCosta.

Estimations suggest the Ravens will most likely wait until after the Super Bowl to make a decision, but that coach will get a good amount of time to figure out how to bring a Lombardi back to Baltimore.

Per Bisciotti, probably about six years.

Along with the head coach search, Ravens leaders are working to extend Jackson, who could have a $70M+ cap hit this upcoming season.

DeCosta said extending Jackson will give the team more flexibility cap wise with roster building.

He added that the team has carried just over $10 million this year, double what they've had in however many years.

"We do have a nice little nest egg. It's not as much as we'd like. A deal with Lamar would give us the ability to be more active, to re-sign some more players on the team and to potentially go after a couple big ticket items," said DeCosta.

When asked if he wants Jackson to be the central figure of the organization for the foreseeable future, Bisciotti said, "I want him to be my quarterback."

He added that the $74M cap hit could be thrown out in void years, but it would be preferred to give Jackson another contract.

"We want another window, and Lamar knows that, and I think he's amenable to doing something," said Bisciotti.

It's clear that the Ravens are focused on building around Jackson and competing for years to come.

Bisciotti emphasized that he wants the next head coach to become a Super Bowl champion.