Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Interview Tracker

WMAR
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are conducting a search to fill a vacant coaching position.

The organization has sent out multiple interview requests so far.

WMAR will track the candidates as they are requested and when interviews are completed.

Here's where the Ravens stand with coaching candidates:

Interviewed: Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

Requested to interview/scheduled: Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

