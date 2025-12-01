Steelers week: Ravens look to put Thanksgiving loss behind them

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calories might not count on Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, that Thursday night loss to the Bengals does. Only one thing to do now that it's Steelers week: move forward.

"So here we are in the last third of the season, with that objective and that challenge in front of us," head coach John Harbaugh said, opening his usual Monday news conference.

At 6-6, Harbaugh notes the team still has its sights on an AFC North championship. A win this Sunday would put them up a game on Pittsburgh, though turnovers, on display Thursday, have to be ironed out.

Tight end Isaiah Likely nearly had a touchdown, but lost the ball for a touchback. Lamar Jackson lost two fumbles and threw a pass that was tipped for a pick, not to mention a separate fumble by Zay Flowers.

Harbaugh says all four fumbles were different, though ball security has to be at the forefront.

"That's something we emphasize, and we give high regard to, talk about, and push, demand every single day. But the players demand it of themselves every single day. And to see it not executed, yeah, it's tough man. It's a disappointing thing, and that's why we lost, at the end of the day. That's the bottom line, that's the main thing. We all have to do better with it," Harbaugh said.

Jackson only completed 53% of his passes on Thursday, and his head coach says it wasn't a precise offensive performance in any way, let alone Jackson's accuracy.

"That's just kind of what sports is- I do think you're going to have an off day sometimes, and that's not something you take lightly, for sure. Lamar doesn't take it lightly more than anybody, and no player on this team takes it lightly, and we have conscientious guys. That's what you do, you go back to work," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh says corner Nate Wiggins, who left the game against the Bengals with a foot injury, is day-to-day. Though rookie linebacker Chandler Martin is out for the season with an ACL tear, and running back Justice Hill could be out three to four weeks.

The Ravens host the Steelers at 1 p.m. this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium for their second of three divisional games in a row before they travel to Cincinnati for a chance at revenge.