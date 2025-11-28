Thanksgiving meltdown: turnovers and penalties send Ravens to an "Upside Down" loss vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in total meltdown fashion on Thanksgiving night 32-14.

To use a term from Netflix's hit show 'Stranger Things,' this was a game from the upside down.

The Ravens made one back-breaking mistake after another -

1) A fumble by Lamar that put the Bengals on the goal line.

2) A fumble that would be a go-ahead score by Likely.

3) An OPI on Flowers on another go-ahead TD.

4) Lamar fumbles as he attempts to throw the ball.

5) Lamar's pass is tipped and then intercepted.

6) Flowers also fumbled.

Like in most losses, the Ravens went away from the run game. At halftime, Baltimore ran the ball a total of six times.

Derrick Henry had five of those carries.

Keaton Mitchell had one.

One would assume that the game plan coming into tonight would be a heavy dose of the run, especially considering Lamar's health.

During this season, Lamar has accrued a hamstring, a knee, and an ankle injury, respectively.

Fans would assume the run is a way to chew clock, keep Lamar's jersey clean, keep Burrow/Chase off the field.

Coming into this game, the Bengals' defense was considered one of the worst in the league in most categories.

They didn't play that way Thursday night, and they got a lot of help from the team in purple.

The Steelers come to M&T Bank on Sunday, Dec 7th.