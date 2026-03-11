Reports: Ravens reach a 4-year deal with Trey Hendrickson

Ravens fans are starting their Wednesday with news of Trey Hendrickson joining the team.

The deal, reported by Adam Schefter, is reportedly a 4-year deal, and a $112 million contract.

https://x.com/AdamSchefter/status/2031716485245091950?s=20

Hendrickson became an unrestricted free agent after the Bengals didn't give him a franchise tag.

According to our sister station, WCPO, the 31-year-old defensive end only played seven games in 2026 due to a hip injury.

This deal comes less than 12 hours after the Ravens backed out of a deal to acquire Maxx Crosby from the Raiders.