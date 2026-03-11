Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ravens back out of trade agreement with Raiders for Maxx Crosby, per reports

Maria Lysaker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of the trade for Raiders edge Maxx Crosby, per multiple reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter took to X to post a statement from the Raiders:

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time."

Per Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, Crosby did not pass his physical.

Word of the trade came Friday night, shocking the NFL world.

Baltimore was sending two first round picks for Crosby, filling a need the team has wanted to acquire for years.

The team will now retain those picks since they have now backed out.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the Baltimore Ravens for comment and are waiting to hear back.

