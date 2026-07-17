Report: Ravens signing former Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic to one-year deal

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly signing former Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter's recent reporting.

Pocic, 30, tore his Achilles tendon last December during a game against the Tennessee Titans and is looking to have a bounce-back season.

Cleveland released Pocic in March, making him an unrestricted free agent, and he has recently been fully cleared by doctors and is said to be a "full go" for training camp.

Having started 97 games in his career, he will be thrown into a center competition that's still brewing in Baltimore.

With the departure of Tyler Linderbaum, the center position became one of the Ravens' biggest questions going into this season.

Linderbaum eventually signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in NFL history.

The Ravens hoped to answer that question in the draft; however, according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, two of the prospects they were eyeing were selected in earlier rounds.

Baltimore has since acquired Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Nick Dawkins to compete for the job alongside Corey Bullock, who has been with the Ravens since 2024.