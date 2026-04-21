Report: Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike undergoes neck surgery, doctors optimistic for 2026 return

BALTIMORE — After months of anticipation and uncertainty, an update about Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's future was announced on Tuesday.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week, with doctors optimistic that he can play in the upcoming season.

Madubuike suffered the neck injury in Week 2 of the 2025 season against the Cleveland Browns, ending his season prematurely and threatening his career moving forward, according to Schefter.

During the offseason, social media videos have shown Madubuike working out, with Ravens director of strength and conditioning Scott Elliott noting that he's been "working his tail off."

The loss of Madubuike was a significant blow to the Ravens, who struggled on the interior without him.

In the 2025 season, the Ravens ranked in the bottom five in the league in sacks with 30, their lowest total since 2010.

Both Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta have emphasized the impact the Ravens felt following Madubuike's injury, with Bisciotti saying other players benefited greatly with him on the field.

Since the 2023 season, Madubuike has recorded 21.5 sacks for Baltimore, the most among NFL defensive tackles.

The 69 quarterback hits he's tallied are the most by a Ravens since 2020.

The 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since being drafted, Madubuike has established himself as a premier pass-rushing defensive tackle for Baltimore.

In 2023, he recorded 13 sacks for the Ravens' historic triple crown defense.

With optimism high for Madubuike's return, the Ravens can now focus on adding depth to the defensive tackle room rather than searching for another defensive anchor in the interior.

Although DeCosta said Madubuike's situation wouldn't determine the Ravens' draft strategy, Madubuike's return could give Baltimore a better chance to create a defensive line that instills fear in opposing offenses once again.