OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens completed their final practice before the preseason begins, with the early session focused on players who won't see action this weekend — including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson spent extended time with the starters during 11-on-11 drills, showing his trademark zip on tight throws and using his legs to escape the defense on a long run. New quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfolk said that ability to improvise is what makes Jackson special.

Ravens wrap up final practice before preseason opener Ravens wrap up final practice before preseason opener

"I feel like he's the best, I call it second play quarterback in the NFL. But let's make sure we live within the lines of what we're asking him to do from a play to play standpoint, but I don't want to change who he is and what he can do when things break down and his ability to be explosive after the first play breaks down," Woolfolk said.

Tyler Huntley is expected to start Saturday's preseason opener. Ravens fans saw him step in for Jackson last year, and Huntley won both of his starts. Baltimore brought him back this offseason — a significant change from last year, when he spent training camp in Cleveland. Huntley said the stability has made a difference.

"Being settled and just being able to learn the playbook from day one rather than it being two months out and I'm learning a new playbook so it's pretty good to be here and just get to work," Huntley said.

We also got updates on starting cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, both of whom went down with injuries this week. Neither was on the field Thursday, and both are unlikely to play this weekend. Head coach Jesse Minter offered an encouraging update on their status.

"I would say both are trending very well to potentially be back next week. Both just dealing with a couple small things. I think got good reports on both of them and expect both of those guys back," Minter said.

The Ravens will hold a closed walk-through Friday before kicking off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

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