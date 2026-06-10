Ravens wrap up Day 2 of mandatory minicamp with focus on chemistry, center competition

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up Day 2 of mandatory minicamp Wednesday in Owings Mills, making the most of their time on the field ahead of the final day Thursday before a roughly month-long break ahead of training camp.

For Lamar Jackson, this offseason has been about finding his groove while also developing chemistry with a new group of pass-catchers.

Ravens close Day 2 of minicamp focused on chemistry and center battle Ravens close Day 2 of minicamp focused on chemistry and center battle

Jackson said the biggest takeaway from the offseason program has been the bonds he's building with his new weapons.

"In the league it's a game of inches and a lot of plays be bang-bang plays. Good DB, good receiver, good tight end, good linebacker, stuff like that. So we need guys to be able to make those type of catches and they're doing a wonderful job," Jackson said.

The only unit that has faced Baltimore's new-look offense so far is the Ravens' own defense.

Defensive leaders like safety Kyle Hamilton have already taken notice of the changes.

"Dude still moves like he's at Louisville, like it's crazy. I'm excited. I know Declan and all those guys on the offensive side of the ball are excited. A ton of guys getting the ball, a ton of guys making plays and it's refreshing, it's new and we're excited to get to the point where everybody's looking like eight," Hamilton said.

One of the biggest remaining questions surrounding Baltimore's offense is who will start at center following Tyler Linderbaum's departure in free agency.

JoVaughn Gwyn and Danny Pinter are among the options getting reps during minicamp. Jackson had high praise for both players and the offense's overall depth.

"Those guys are competing well. They're doing a pretty job to me. I'm liking our choices though. I'm liking our choices for sure. In the NFL it's next man up. Sometimes freak things happen on the field. I might go down and those guys got to step up and fill in the place for the starter guys so I feel like it's great," Jackson said.

Training camp is expected to open in July, with official dates anticipated to be released next week.