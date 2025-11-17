Ravens, winners of four straight, will host familiar face vs. Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will face a familiar opponent when they host the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend, according to multiple reports.

Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is set to start in Baltimore on Sunday, after the team benched Justin Fields. Taylor was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and earned a ring with the team backing up Joe Flacco in 2012.

"Ran into him a couple times since then, gave him a big hug. Much respect, what a career, he was a great pick for us, did a great job here. Really great guy," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference.

A victory against the Jets would put the Ravens above .500 for the first time this season. The Ravens remain one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings but have improved significantly after their rocky start to the season.

The team earned a hard-fought 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, extending their winning streak to four games and keeping their playoff aspirations on track despite early season struggles.

Injury scare for rookie cornerback

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that rookie cornerback Keyon Martin had to stay in Cleveland Sunday night due to a chest injury sustained during the game. Martin has since returned to Baltimore after undergoing testing at a hospital.

"He did great," Harbaugh said Monday. "Had a sack, he had a couple good coverages, had a batted ball. I thought he played really well, played well on special teams. Done a really good job."

Fourth-quarter rally secures victory

The Ravens offense came alive in the final quarter, scoring 13 points including a rushing touchdown by tight end Mark Andrews late in the game.

The Browns defense made several key plays to keep the Ravens at bay before that game-winning score, including from defensive end Myles Garrett, who recorded four sacks.

"We did about everything you could do," Harbaugh said of stopping Garrett. "We tried about everything you could do, we blocked him a number of times. That's the kind of defense you want to try to hit big plays on, that's really the way they're organized."

Red zone efficiency remains a concern

Despite the victory, Harbaugh acknowledged the team needs to improve their red zone performance, converting more opportunities into touchdowns rather than settling for field goals.

"Each play's a little bit different, some plays could have been executed better, some plays they did a great job of defending. Tried to run it a couple times, maybe didn't get it in. But bigger picture is, that's an important part of the field for us. We want to score touchdowns down there, you know?" Harbaugh said.

