Ravens defense leads the way again for an ugly win in Cleveland, 23-16

The Ravens hold on for an ugly 23-16 win in Cleveland tonight.

This was a game straight out of the Twilight Zone, which saw two passes by quarterback Lamar Jackson, one off the hands of running back Keaton Mitchel and another off the hands of a Browns defender, turn into two interceptions.

To add to the wonkiness, the Browns recovered a Ravens fumble on a punt return.

Browns Myles Garrett almost single-handedly wrecked the game with four sacks.

The Ravens' offensive line couldn't do anything with him.

Luckily, the Defense kept Baltimore in the game, notching one interception and 3 sacks, holding the Browns to 16 points.

The Ravens defense bends but doesn't break.

The turnaround can't be lauded enough.

Since the bye, they have held the Rams to 17, the Bears to 16, the Dolphins to 6, and the Vikings to 19.

This is almost a complete 180 from who they were in the first quarter of the season.

The play of the night came on offense and looked reminiscent of an NFL Street game.

The Ravens ran a trick play late in the 4th quarter in which tight end Mark Andrews lined up on 4th down for a fake sneak and ran untouched for a 35-yard Touchdown run.

This was Andrews' first career rushing TD.

Another bright spot on offense would come in the form of Derrick Henry finally reaching the endzone of a goal-line run.

22 also had a big 59-yard run in the third quarter, leading to a FG.