OWINGS MILLS, Md. — This week the Ravens are holding their mandatory minicamp with just about every rostered player on the field.

Ravens welcome a familiar face back to minicamp Ravens welcome a familiar face back to minicamp

This week the Ravens are holding their mandatory minicamp with just about every rostered player on the field.

One position group really stuck out on the field, with the defensive line consistently applying pressure on the offense. That group also welcomed back a familiar face.

Defensive end Calais Campbell played for the Ravens for three seasons from 2020 to 2022, and after stops in Atlanta and Miami, he was back in Owings Mills, much to the delight of coach Jesse Minter.

"I was talking to him when we signed him, and I think there's a point in time when you kind of figure out what's best for your body, and I think he's got a really good formula for himself that's different from most," said Minter. "I mean there's many guys; I don't know if there's anybody on the defensive side of the ball playing that age at that position."

Minter is right on about Campbell's longevity.

He will be 40 years old when the season starts and is once again the oldest active defensive player in the league. Campbell said he expects this season, his 19th in the league, to be his last in the NFL, although he has proclaimed that before each of the last two seasons. He's cautiously optimistic that this could be the year that finally ends with a Super Bowl win.

"It would be sweet to raise that Lombardi trophy, but just having the chance to compete for one, you know be there when it matters. I tell myself all the time, "Don't worry about trying to win a Super Bowl; just have fun playing football. "But when you see a lot of things that fit into the puzzle, you're like, 'Well, there's a chance," said Campbell.

Campbell's return bolsters a strong defensive front that added pieces like Trey Hendrickson to jolt a defense that ranked 24th last year in yards allowed.

The help that the defensive line provides only makes everybody else's job easier at every level, as linebacker Roquan Smith can attest.

"Got some dawgs up front. So like having dawgs up front definitely allows you to get everyone around to play better. So I think once you have certain caliber players like a Calais, like a Trey, those guys have a standard for themselves as well as the standard with the defense here," said Smith.

Tuesday was the defense's day. The team always does a competition between offense and defense at the end of practice, and the defense dominated, which sent the offense to the sideline to run sprints.

WMAR will be back on Wednesday for the final day of media availability until training camp in July.