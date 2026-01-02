Ravens waive guard Ben Cleveland

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have waived guard Ben Cleveland, the team announced Thursday.

Cleveland, 27, returned to practice following a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

RELATED: Ravens O-Lineman Ben Cleveland suspended without pay for violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Prior to the start of the 2025 season, Cleveland was arrested for Driving Under the Influence in Milledgeville, Georgia.

He was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty.

READ MORE: Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland arrested for DUI in Georgia, say police

The 2021 third-round pick, who signed a one-year $1.170 million deal back in March, only started seven games for Baltimore, and was a healthy scratch for a few games this season.

If Cleveland clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.