Ravens O-Lineman Ben Cleveland suspended without pay for violating NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another setback for a Baltimore Ravens player who once had a bright future.

On Monday the NFL suspended offensive lineman Ben Cleveland three games for allegedly violating the league's Substance Abuse Policy.

Cleveland will go unpaid during the suspension, according to the team.

Despite signing a one-year $1.170 million deal back in March, Cleveland's played only three offensive snaps all season long.

The 2021 third-round draft pick out of Georgia, though, has been a healthy scratch for the past three games.

In November Cleveland was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to driving under the influence in Georgia.

His blood alcohol concentration was .178, over twice the legal limit of .08.