Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland arrested for DUI in Georgia, say police

Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested for DUI in Milledgeville, Georgia last week.

According to police, the officer pulled over a black Ford F-250 that failed to maintain its lane in the area of North Jefferson Street and Log Cabin Road on February 12.

The truck was seen weaving in between the lines while traveling on Log Cabin Road. He also said the truck made a right turn onto Bill Johnson Road and entered the opposite lane, nearly driving into a ditch.

The officer activated his lights and conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Ben Cleveland.

Cleveland told police he was coming from the country club.

The officer noted an odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from the truck and saw that Cleveland's eyes were glossy.

When asked how much he had to drink that night, Cleveland said he only had three to four beers and didn't drink anything within the last two hours prior to the stop.

The officer asked Cleveland to exit his vehicle and to consent to standardized field sobriety tests, to which he agreed to do.

Cleveland did not pass the first test and was later told to blow into a breathalyzer.

Police say he blew a 0.178, more than double the legal limit of .08.

Cleveland was searched and placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

While in jail, Cleveland blew into the breathalyzer again and blew a 0.161.