Ravens still undecided at center ahead of season opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens still have key decisions to make before their season opener.

The most pressing question on offense: who will start at center?

The battle has narrowed to Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic. Although Gwyn has taken most first-team reps since Danny Pinter suffered a season-ending injury, the Ravens will wait until the end of the week to make their decision.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said the coaching staff plans to meet after Thursday's practice to finalize the call.

"It's still up in the air, we're going to finish this week of preparation. We got one more practice tomorrow and then kind of sit down. Led, Jesse, myself and kind of discuss how we want to handle that moving forward. Feel really good about how both of those guys have responded with the reps we've given them," Doyle said.

On special teams, head coach Jesse Minter said he believes Tyler Loop will be the Week 1 kicker. However, the Ravens also signed Jake Moody to the practice squad, adding competition at the position.

Special teams coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said the added competition is a welcome development.

"What we all know is competition brings out the best of everybody. Moody came out, I mean he looks good, he's doing good. He's a great guy, I like being around him, but he came in, he's working, so we'll see how he continues to do," Levine said.

The kicker competition carries added weight after the Ravens ended last season on a missed kick. General manager Eric DeCosta said he believes the team's overall roster depth will be a strength heading into the new season.

"I mean in the end, it's a performance business. Starts with me," DeCosta said.

"We feel good about the roster we've assembled. I like the mix of age versus inexperience, youth, younger players. Love our practice squad as well and we think there's some guys that can come in at some point throughout the course of the season and help us too," DeCosta said.

The Ravens return to the practice field Thursday. They will have the weekend off before returning Monday to begin game week preparations.

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