Ravens sign quarterbacks Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano to three-year deals

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterbacks Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano, according to multiple reports.

Both quarterbacks signed three-year deals ahead of the Ravens' Rookie Minicamp, scheduled for May 1-3.

Pavia, 24, was initially invited to the Ravens' minicamp and had accepted the invitation. However, Baltimore took the initiative and signed him to a contract.

A 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, Pavia led the SEC in completion percentage, passing touchdowns, and yards per attempt, accounting for 70% of Vanderbilt's total offense. He led the Commodores to their first 10-win season.

He was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while also winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm.

Following this year's draft, he became the first Heisman finalist in history to go undrafted in 12 years.

At the NFL Combine, Pavia measured 5'9⅞", raising concerns among scouts about his size. His reaction to losing the Heisman Trophy race to now-Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza also drew scrutiny.

He later apologized after posting a critical message on social media directed at Heisman voters.

Fagnano, 25, completed his graduate season at Connecticut as a Heisman candidate, recording 3,448 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. He became the first UConn quarterback to start every game in a season since 2017.

Fagnano was also awarded the New England Football Writers Association's 2025 Gold Helmet Award.

Both quarterbacks will participate in the Ravens' camp, with Baltimore retaining the option to release both players or keep one following camp's conclusion