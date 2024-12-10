Ravens return from bye-week with 'One game at a time' mentality

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are only four more regular season games left for the Ravens.

Coming fresh off a bye week, the team says it's ready for a playoff push.

Head coach John Harbaugh says their bye came at the right time.

"I think it's an opportunity for us to kind of just heal up, freshen up, and continue to get stronger," says coach Harbaugh.

"It came [at the] perfect time. We can get our body more ready for the playoffs and get our body more ready for the last four games and go on a run," says Ravens' wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Although the bye week was a time for players to rest and reset, it was far from a quiet one.

Last Wednesday, it was announced that newly acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson was suspended from the team for a week for conduct detrimental to the team.

His fellow wide receivers still have their teammate's back.

"That isn't my decision to make. Diontae [Johnson] is still going to ... He's one of my guys. He's one of our guys," says Flowers.

The final four games this season will have major playoff implications for this team.

The next three will be over a 10-day stretch. But their motto remains unchanged. It's still one game at a time.

"We all understand the challenge that's ahead of us. It almost doesn't make too much sense to look too far ahead and concern ourselves with the schedule – everybody's got different challenges that they're facing schedule-wise across the league," says Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker.

"We want to play our best football right now – that's what we're really focusing on doing," Harbaugh said.

"It's eight weeks left in the season – the full regular season and the full [postseason] to the Super Bowl – so we're going to take it one [game] at a time," says Flowers.

The Ravens travel to New Jersey for a matchup this Sunday against the 2-10 New York Giants.

Kickoff is at 1 o'clock.