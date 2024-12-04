Ravens Diontae Johnson suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

BALTIMORE — Newly acquired Ravens WR Diontae Johnson has been suspended.

He will miss the game against the New York Giants because of conduct detrimental to the team.

According to Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, he "refused to enter the game against the Eagles."

Statement from Ravens GM Eric DeCosta:



“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team. Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia… — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 4, 2024

This comes as the receiver has had only one catch for six yards in four games with the Ravens.