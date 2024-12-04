Watch Now
Ravens Diontae Johnson suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

Bengals Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — Newly acquired Ravens WR Diontae Johnson has been suspended.

He will miss the game against the New York Giants because of conduct detrimental to the team.

According to Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, he "refused to enter the game against the Eagles."

This comes as the receiver has had only one catch for six yards in four games with the Ravens.

