Ravens restructure Lamar Jackson's contract to create more cap room

Lamar Jackson
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Lamar Jackson speaks with the media after practice.
Lamar Jackson
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have reworked the contract of Lamar Jackson to create more cap space, ESPN reports.

The restructure with Jackson creates about $40 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season.

This move is similar to what Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have done this offseason for their teams.

Reports say Jackson's contract was renegotiated yesterday to create more cap room for edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

RELATED: Ravens back out of trade agreement with Raiders for Maxx Crosby, per reports

However, when Crosby failed his physical the team pivoted to Trey Hendrickson.

Jackson struggled with injury during the 2025 season but he finished with 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

