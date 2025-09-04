OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, with defensive coordinator Zach Orr praising what he called one of the best training camps he's been part of from an execution standpoint.

"Everybody doing their assignments. 11 guys playing as one," Orr said after Thursday's practice.

WATCH: Ravens ready for season opener against Bills after strong training camp Ravens ready for season opener against Bills after strong training camp

"And then just cutting it loose, man, attacking the football, that's the main thing we want to come out of camp, man being fundamentally sound, being aggressive, and maximum effort, and I feel like we've done it. I'm happy with camp."

In his second year as defensive coordinator, Orr is working with an improved secondary that has raised expectations for the Ravens defense to potentially be among the league's best.

"Yeah, I think it's excitement just because it's the start of a new journey and every year is different. We feel like we can be very good. But we gotta go out there and go do it," Orr said.

Sunday night will mark the first regular season action for several Ravens rookies, including outside linebacker Mike Green.

"I'm really excited. Gonna be the first time we get to showcase our, I think we got a great team and of course that the competition that we're gonna get is gonna be good as well so it's gonna be a good test," Green said.

Kicker Tyler Loop also expressed confidence heading into the opener.

"I'm excited. We played three weeks of preseason games and I'm feeling really good about our operation with Nick and Jordan and the protection of the O line. I think we put a lot of good work in this offseason," Loop said.

On the offensive side, third-year coordinator Todd Monken knows what his unit needs to do after a three-turnover performance in Buffalo last season. Both Monken and running back Derrick Henry emphasized the importance of ball security.

"Protecting the football, finishing downfield, being the most physical team on the field. I mean that's really what it comes down to and we're pretty good when we play clean football," Monken said.

Henry said the team has learned from last year's mistakes.

"I know we know what not to do. So just focus on the positive things, fix the things that we need to get better at and go out there and play some football," Henry said.

The Ravens will hold their final practice of the week Friday, followed by a walkthrough Saturday before Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

