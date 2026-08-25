Ravens' Rashod Bateman accuser recants assault allegation after arrest

The mother of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman's child has recanted her original allegation that the wideout pushed her against a wall or caused her any physical harm during a June 3 dispute.

In an email obtained by Bateman's attorney, John Kennedy of Reed Smith in New York, and acquired by WMAR-2 News, the child's mother sent a message to the Chief District Attorney for Walton County, Georgia, Cliff Howard.

The email, sent on June 8, states that she and Bateman, although they may argue, are not violent toward each other, adding that her claim he pushed her into a wall was said "in the heat of the moment."

Related: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman arrested in June after allegedly smashing car window with 3-month-old child inside

"The officers were asking what was wrong with my face and were invading my privacy by lifting up my head wrap, trying to take pictures of my face," she wrote. "I want to make it clear that the bruises and marks on me were self-inflicted and created by me out of emotion and frustration."

She went on to state that she "acted out of emotion," adding that she made statements that were not true because she was upset and wanted to get him in trouble.

According to an incident report obtained by WMAR-2 News from the Monroe County Police Department, on June 3, although hesitant at first, the woman told police that around 3:30 a.m., she was awakened by Bateman and that an argument ensued regarding her past, with her later calling him a "liar."

She added that the argument took place in the master bedroom of the home as their three-month-old child was sleeping in her bassinet in the same room.

The incident report states the woman said she was pushed into the corner of a wall, which could have been the cause of one or more of her contusions.

Bateman allegedly told the woman to pack her things and leave, then went upstairs to go back to sleep.

She packed her belongings and left, but about 20-25 minutes after she departed, Bateman began repeatedly calling and texting her, threatening to put her dog on the street if she didn't answer, prompting her to eventually pick up the phone.

The incident report notes that Bateman expressed frustration that he did not get to say goodbye to his daughter, and the two agreed to meet at a pizza restaurant.

Bateman arrived at the meeting location with a screwdriver in his hand and attempted to puncture her tire, later using that same screwdriver to repeatedly strike her windshield and driver's side window while their child was in a car seat in the back driver's side seat.

The officer noted multiple markings consistent with the woman's account in the report, including a small puncture on the tire.

After that, Bateman left with his driver.

Bateman was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released on an $8,000 bond.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement after initial reports of Bateman's June arrest, saying in part:

"We are aware of the situation involving Rashod and have been in direct communication with him. We notified the league office and have been cooperating throughout the process. As this is a pending legal matter, we will not have further comment."

One of Bateman's personal attorneys, Jordan Siev, also released a statement:

"It is unfortunate that a personal family situation has been taken completely out of context for sensational reasons. We will let the court process play out, and the facts will come out at that time."

Bateman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens with the 27th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his career, he has tallied 157 receptions, 2,147 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

The Ravens and Bateman agreed to a two-year contract extension in 2024 worth $12.8 million, followed by a three-year extension worth $36.75 million in 2025.

Bateman was notably absent during the Ravens' mandatory minicamp in June and has since joined the team for the start of training camp to prepare for the season.

The Baltimore Ravens will open their season against the Indianapolis Colts on September 13.