Ravens practice on biggest Purple Friday of the year (so far)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens enter Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their season hanging in the balance. Win, and they claim the AFC North division title and secure a playoff spot. Lose, and their season is over.

The Ravens practiced at The Castle on Friday morning as they gear up for the winner-take-all matchup in Pittsburgh.

"I see a team that's high energy, ready to go. Great team meeting, it was a lot of fun but it was very focused and detailed. Same way with the group meetings we had, practice was the same way. Guys are locked in for football, we've got a bunch of guys that love football. And they love the opportunity they have, and they want to make the most of it," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are hoping to enter Sunday's game as healthy as possible. Quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters he's 100% ready to play after missing last Saturday's win in Green Bay with a back contusion. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to practice Friday after being absent Wednesday and Thursday.

Missing from Friday's practice were tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), and receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who were both sick.

"I would think that would be cleared up by Sunday. And Marlon, just, same thing happened with him today. I would think he'd be cleared up by Sunday, I think a lot of teams are dealing with this around the league," Harbaugh said.

This has been an arduous season; home losses, injuries, turnovers. They can wipe the slate clean with one win on Sunday night.

"The message has been clear, but it's been a message I think we all understand. I don't think I really need to lay it all out, but we understand what's at stake. The message is to play our best football. Play our most complete game, play our toughest game, play our most detailed game and go out there and let it rip," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens and Steelers kick off at 8:20 p.m. in Pittsburgh. Baltimore has won five straight road games this season.

