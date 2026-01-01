Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Lamar Jackson ready to play against Steelers after back injury recovery

Patriots Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Patriots Ravens Football
Posted

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is ready to go against the Steelers this Sunday.

The quarterback was back on the practice field for his second straight day after dealing with a painful back injury that kept him sidelined last week.

Jackson says he's feeling good and ready to go for Sunday's must-win matchup in Pittsburgh.

"I feel great. I feel great to be out there with my guys as always," Jackson said.

The Ravens started the season 1-5 but have turned things around dramatically.

"Like you said, we start off 1 and 5, tremendous, you know, change, uh, looking forward to playing Sunday though, and not just me. I feel like all of us, all phases," Jackson said.

Jackson says he's been getting daily treatment and may wear extra protection for his back, although it won't affect his play.

A win Sunday clinches a playoff spot for Baltimore, turning a season that once seemed lost into one still very much alive.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are