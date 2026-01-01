Lamar Jackson ready to play against Steelers after back injury recovery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is ready to go against the Steelers this Sunday.

The quarterback was back on the practice field for his second straight day after dealing with a painful back injury that kept him sidelined last week.

Jackson says he's feeling good and ready to go for Sunday's must-win matchup in Pittsburgh.

"I feel great. I feel great to be out there with my guys as always," Jackson said.

The Ravens started the season 1-5 but have turned things around dramatically.

"Like you said, we start off 1 and 5, tremendous, you know, change, uh, looking forward to playing Sunday though, and not just me. I feel like all of us, all phases," Jackson said.

Jackson says he's been getting daily treatment and may wear extra protection for his back, although it won't affect his play.

A win Sunday clinches a playoff spot for Baltimore, turning a season that once seemed lost into one still very much alive.

