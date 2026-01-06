Ravens rookie kicker harassed & threatened following missed field goal against Steelers

BALTIMORE — Ravens kicker Tyler Loop has been on the receiving end of some really harsh insults following his missed field goal against the Steelers Sunday night.

With just two seconds remaining in the game the rookie missed wide right from 44-yards out, ending Baltimore's season and playoff hopes.

The game's final moments were gut wrenching between two historic AFC North rivals.

Pittsburgh had just scored a touchdown, however their own kicker missed an extra point, leaving the Ravens trailing by just two points.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson rallied the offense during their last drive to get within field goal range.

Had Loop's kick been good, the team would've won the game by a single point making them division champions.

In response Loop's Instagram account was flooded by fans and/or internet trolls who added insult to injury, by leaving hateful and even threatening comments.

Here are screen grabs of a few hostile remarks left on Loop's page.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and veteran players like running back Derrick Henry defended Loop after the game, encouraging him to keep his head up.

It's the second season in a row the Ravens have suffered a heart breaking loss with major playoff implications.

Last year against the Bills tight end Mark Andrews fumbled and dropped two passes likely preventing the Ravens from further advancing.

While the fumble only led to a three-point Buffalo field goal, Andrews had a chance to secure a two-point conversion that would've tied the score with just over 1:30 to go in the game, but unfortunately he dropped it sending Baltimore packing early.